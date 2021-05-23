Police: 1 killed, at least a dozen others shot at concert

More than a dozen people were shot during a concert in North Charleston, South Carolina, including a 14-year-old girl who was killed, police said Sunday.

Early indications are that a fight broke out during what police called an unannounced and unauthorized concert in a neighborhood late Saturday, North Charleston police said in a statement.

Officers were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and found some of the people wounded by gunfire, North Charleston police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said. Other victims had been driven to hospitals by others.

More than a dozen people were shot, Deckard told media outlets.

Police didn’t immediately release any information about a suspect or suspects, and few other details were released early Sunday.