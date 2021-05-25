Texas Senate approves ‘trigger bill’ to limit or ban abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate on Tuesday passed to a "trigger bill" that would let Texas ban or limit abortion to the extent allowed by a future ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

House Bill 1280, approved by a vote of 19-12, builds on abortion opponents' hopes that the high court's new 6-3 conservative majority will limit, if not overturn, the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade that established a constitutional right to abortion.

The bill now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

The Senate vote on HB 1280 came one week after the Supreme Court announced that it will weigh the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi law that bans abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy. That law has been blocked from taking effect by a federal judge and appeals court judges who said it violated Supreme Court precedent by improperly limiting abortions before viability, the point a fetus can survive outside the womb.

In taking the case, the Supreme Court said it will examine whether "all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional," and both sides of the abortion debate see the case as an opportunity to allow greater state restrictions on abortion.

The Mississippi case will likely be argued this fall, with a ruling to come by midsummer.

In Texas, HB 1280 is designed to take effect 30 days after any Supreme Court ruling limits the right to abortion — a provision intended to allow Texas to enforce a similar limit or outright ban without having to call the Legislature back for a special session.

HB 1280 also notes that Texas never repealed pre-1973 laws that prohibit abortion unless the woman's life is in danger.

The bill includes tough penalties for abortion doctors, including a possible term of life in prison and a fine of $100,000 for each infraction. Health care professionals who violate HB 1280 also face the mandatory loss of their medical license.

The Legislature has already passed, and Abbott has signed into law, a so-called "heartbeat bill" that would effectively ban abortion after about the sixth week of pregnancy — before most women would know they are pregnant.

Abortion-rights advocates have vowed to challenge Senate Bill 8, the Texas Heartbeat Act, in court.