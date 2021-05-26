Naked woman tells cops boyfriend assaulted her, CA police say. It led to a shooting

San Diego police say a naked woman said her boyfriend assaulted her and they pursued a man on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton. He shot himself, cops said. Screengrab from KABC

California police said it all began when a naked woman flagged them down and told them that she had been physically assaulted by her boyfriend at a nearby home.

The woman, who San Diego police said flagged them down Tuesday evening, was taken to a hospital while cops went to the house and found that her boyfriend had left, NBC San Diego reported.

Police said they saw a white BMW two hours later that matched the suspect’s car driving on Interstate 15 and tried to pull him over, but he continued driving, according to the station.

The man led cops on a chase through San Diego County and spike strips were used to stop the driver on northbound I-5 near San Onofre State Beach, KPBS reported, citing San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez.

The driver refused to get out of the vehicle and shot himself around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Martinez, the station reported. The man was taken to a hospital and his condition was unknown.

The I-5 freeway was shut down due to the standoff but all lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m, according to KABC.

The names of the woman and man have not been released to the public.