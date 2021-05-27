‘Darth Vader House’ hits the market in Texas for $4.3M. Take a look at the dark side

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

A Houston home with a unique structure that’s akin to the arguably most famous helmet in all of Hollywood has hit the Texas market. The “contemporary masterpiece” known simply as “The Darth Vader House” has listed for $4.3 million.

Stairs Screen grab from Realtor.com

A portion of the estate’s exterior looks exactly like the “Star Wars” Jedi Knight turned super villain Darth Vader – or at least it slightly resembles his onyx helmet. Outside is all business, but the décor inside aims to hypnotize with laser blue back lighting that highlights particular parts of the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Over 7, 000 sq., of living, principal bedroom down, open rooms, massive windows, a museum home setting on a prestigious W. University Street,” the listing on Har.com said. “Custom throughout with ample closets, 4 car garage, versatile living spaces, large lot. Nothing else like it in the area.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The house was “allegedly” modeled after the helmet (at least that’s what the website #HaveBoomBoxWillTravel reported).

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The home was allegedly built by a surgeon in 1991 to be modeled after the mask of Darth Vader,” the website said. “The design lends its way for natural light to arrive through a row of skylights near the top of the unique structure. The entrance is surrounded with a walkway structure that maintains the angle of the front of the home, complimenting the rigid though sleek structure.”

Office Screen grab from Realtor.com

While the sci-fi franchise is given a breath of new life every couple of years or so with the premiere of a new movie, its popularity soared to new heights after Disney + released its new series “The Mandalorian.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

And, yes, this probably has to do with the adorable introduction of Grogu, whom those outside “Star Wars” fandom simply recognize as “Baby Yoda.”