Deputies awake to surprise guest in Wisconsin. ‘Found the one Airbnb…loaded with cops’

A group of deputies from Montana say a drunk man stumbled into their Airbnb while they were in Wisconsin for police training. Screengrab: @sheriffk9misty TikTok

A drunk man in Wisconsin got quite a surprise when he reportedly woke up in an Airbnb full of sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office in Montana rented a house in Milwaukee while they were in town for police training, KULR reported.

About 2:30 a.m., one of the deputies heard some crashing upstairs but thought it was one of this colleagues, he said in a video posted to TikTok.

The next morning, the group found one of the doors to the property open and started scouring the house.

Eventually they found a “drunk dude” had broken in during the night and was asleep in a bed, they said in the video.

“This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, loaded with cops,” one deputy said. “He woke up in handcuffs.”

The deputy said the group called police. Officers arrived and took the man away, and then the group headed to training.

“He had no idea where he was. He had no idea where he thought he was, and he didn’t know where he came from,” a deputy told WISN.

Police told the outlet the man wasn’t cited or charged — he was drunk and went into the wrong house.

The TikTok has been viewed more than 1 million times as of May 31.

One deputy said it’s important to him to stay active on the platform.

“I try to make everything a TikTok video. Part of what I do in our community is put myself out in front of people to be a real person,” he told WISN, adding that it’s good for people to see “we’re still having fun and still real people.”

Editor’s note: McClatchy News is not linking to the TikTok video because it clearly identifies the accused.

