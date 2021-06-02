Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail — for the fifth time

Ghislaine Maxwell lost a fifth bid for bail on Wednesday, this time in a four-sentence decision from the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals.

The multimillionaire British socialite had sought release into home confinement while awaiting trial for allegedly grooming underage victims of Jeffrey Epstein — or alternatively a hearing on the conditions of her confinement in a Brooklyn federal jail.

“It is hereby ordered that the motion is denied,” the 2nd Circuit wrote, without elaborating on its thinking.

The court had previously expressed some concern about Maxwell’s claim that Metropolitan Detention Center staff shined a flashlight every 15 minutes into her cell overnight, preventing her from sleeping. That concern has not resulted in any changes to security measures for the high-profile 59-year-old prisoner.

Maxwell, an Oxford-educated daughter of a publishing tycoon, has pleaded not guilty to charges of lying under oath, grooming Epstein victims in the mid-1990s and trafficking a minor in the early 2000s.

She says jail staff are torturing her to prevent her from committing suicide like Epstein, her former boyfriend.