Police: 4 people fatally shot in home in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore.

Police in Portland, Oregon, said four people were fatally shot over the weekend at a home in the city.

fficers responded to reports of a shooting at the home at about 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the southeastern part of the city and found the four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.

The investigation is contininuing and autopsies will be peformed, according to police.

No other information about the shooting was immediately made public.

