Daytona Beach man faces up to 30 years for slurs, vandalism against Asian American family

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man who scrawled racial slurs against Asians on a New Smyrna Beach family’s vehicles and placed nails in their driveway could get up to 30 years in prison after he was convicted this week of hate crimes.

Kyle Christiansen, 34, of Daytona Beach, was convicted by a jury of two counts of criminal mischief with hate crime enhancements. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 13 by Circuit Judge Dennis Craig.

The hate crime enhancement increased the crimes from third-degree felonies punishable by up to five years in prison each to second-degree felonies punishable by up to 15 years in prison each.

Since COVID-19 started spreading across the United States and the country began to lock down in March 2020, Asian Americans have been reporting a significant increase in hate crimes, harassment and discrimination.

There were 6,603 incidents of hate from March 19, 2020, to March 31, 2021, reported to Stop AAPI Hate, according to a national report from the organization which fights hate against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Verbal harassment made up 65.2% of the incidents and shunning (deliberately avoidance) made up 18.1% of incidents reported, according to the group. Physical assault was the third largest at 12.6%, according to Stop AAPI Hate.

In March, a man gunned down eight people, including six Asian women, at spas in and near Atlanta. A prosecutor said she would seek hate enhancement to the charges and the death penalty against accused killer Robert Aaron Long. Long was on his way to Florida when he was arrested in Georgia.

The hate crime case in New Smyrna Beach did not involve physical violence, but did include threats and vandalism, evidence showed. The jury of three women and three men took about 30 minutes to reach a verdict in Christiansen's case.

Christiansen’s vandalism caused more than $5,000 in damage to the family's vehicles. Evidence showed that Christiansen was motivated by the victims’ race and heritage, according to a release from the State Attorney's Office. Christiansen had no prior misdemeanor or felony convictions.

The News-Journal is not reporting the names of the victims because the case involved a hate crime.

The racist Asian slurs were painted in orange on July 29, 2020, on the side of a black pickup truck belonging to a male family member at the home in Venetian Bay, according to a police report. An Asian slur was also painted on the man’s sister-in-law’s gray Honda sedan parked outside the house.

Nails were also placed on the driveway.

The male victim’s wife told police that on July 24, 2020, she had received a Facebook message from an account with the name “Pine Cone” which had a profile picture of a squirrel. The Facebook message contained Asian slurs targeting her and her husband, and said that they needed to die by rat poison, the charging affidavit states.

She said in a deposition that the Facebook messages used slurs and referred to people of Vietnamese descent.

The victim’s wife said that Christiansen was a patient of hers at her dental practice, the affidavit said. Her husband is also a dentist. The woman said Christiansen had been in to her office to have his teeth cleaned the day before she received the Facebook message from Pine Cone, the charging affidavit states.

In her deposition, the woman said that Christiansen was a new patient and perhaps was surprised she was Asian. She said that perhaps based on her last name, which isn't Asian, Christiansen may have been expecting a white doctor.

"He kept on saying this office isn't what it seems and he would never expand on that and so that was that," the woman said.

In the charging affidavit, she also said Christiansen had been extremely rude to her dental assistant who broke down in tears, and that he was rude to her as well. In her deposition, she explained that she believed that Christiansen may have been anxious about dental treatment.

The "Pine Cone" Facebook user also sent messages to the Bureau of Immigration in the Philippines in May and September 2020 warning that he was planning to stab the first Filipino he saw in his town because of the way his brother was treated on a visit to the Philippines, according to the affidavit.

After his trial, Christiansen was remanded into custody to await sentencing.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza issued a statement after the trial saying, “Bigotry exists in our communities. It is important to shine a light on it when we can, so that folks can see its ugly face.”