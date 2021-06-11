Holiday names replaced with ‘Day Off’ on New Jersey school calendars

Happy... day off?

A New Jersey school district has replaced the names of holidays with the words “Day Off” on its school calendars.

The Randolph Board of Education voted unanimously to dump the names of the days being celebrated, much to the surprise of the 125 people in attendance at a Thursday meeting.

Cries of “What just happened?” and “What did you just do?” erupted from a crowd described as confused and unhappy by local outlet Tap Into Randolph.

The school board’s decision was an evolution of a debate over the Columbus Day holiday, which many consider offensive to Native Americans.

State Sen. Anthony Bucco spoke at the reportedly chaotic June 10 meeting where some attendees suggested security might be necessary. The Randolph Reporter described a scenario that included crying, shouting and angry walkouts.

Holidays that will be stripped from the calendar include Indigenous Peoples Day, which the school district had previously and controversially decided would replace Columbus Day.

The Randolph Township Board of Education said in a statement that after listening to community members’ thoughts on that change, it made its decision.

“After careful consideration of concerns introduced by both proponents of the change as well as those in opposition to the change, a motion was presented for consideration to stop using holiday titles on the district’s calendar,” the statement reads. “We agreed unanimously that the change would be both inclusive and equitable. Although we have made these changes to the school district’s calendar, our decision to change the calendar titles will not impact the education of holidays as guided by the district’s curriculum.”

The board stressed that also worked with the Township School district in its efforts in “supporting diversity and inclusion amongst our students, staff, and community.”