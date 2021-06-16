Rapper Kodak Black secretly recorded apology from Florida public official, then posted it for the world to see

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Renowned rapper Kodak Black caused a commotion this week when he secretly recorded a public official apologizing to him over the phone.

Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen called the rapper Monday to apologize for opposing a proclamation in honor of Black’s charitable work. Bogen said he was reacting to Black’s well-publicized run-ins with the law and didn’t realize what good he had done.

What Bogen didn’t know is that Black was recording the conversation and then posted a 3-minute, 40-second video for his 10.5 million followers on Instagram.

It’s illegal in Florida to record someone without their permission, although it’s not clear where Black was at the time. Raised in Pompano Beach, he received the proclamation Friday while visiting Broward County for his birthday.

Although Black is on probation in connection with a sexual assault case, there seems little chance he’ll be prosecuted for the recording. The Broward State Attorney’s Office did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The video was removed from Instagram on Tuesday after receiving a half-million views. Black’s lawyer did not respond to questions about why the video was removed.

Some of the rapper’s Instagram followers mocked Bogen’s apology before the video was taken down.

“plzzz mr Kodak I’m srry,” one wrote.

“Bruh sound scared [as expletive],” wrote another referring to Bogen.

Commissioner Dale Holness issued the proclamation, which lists several of Black’s contributions. They include paying college costs for the three children of two FBI agents killed in a raid in Sunrise; funeral costs of a South Carolina police officer; and $100,000 to Nova Southeastern University’s law school in memory of Meadow Pollack, who was killed in the Parkland high school shooting in 2018.

But Black’s criminal record touched off Bogen’s initial opposition.

Black, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, is on probation after he pleaded guilty in April to assault and battery in a sex assault case in which he was accused of attacking a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room. He received a suspended 10-year sentence and 18 months’ probation.

Black earlier served half of a three-year federal sentence for falsifying information on a document used to buy guns from a Miami gun shop. President Donald Trump commuted his sentence among 73 last-minute clemency grants issued at midnight on the last day of Trump’s presidency.

Black was arrested in May 2019 just before he was set to perform at the Rolling Loud festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Bogen told Black he didn’t realize his good deeds when he spoke out against the proclamation after questions from a South Florida Sun Sentinel reporter.

“I love when people do good for the community,” Bogen said in the call with Black and his attorney, Bradford Cohen. “It’s about moving forward.”

Commissioners agreed Tuesday that they don’t want a recurrence of the whole affair. From now on, commissioners can present letters of recognition and appreciation, but only the county mayor can issue a proclamation.