San Diego-area high school’s basketball championship revoked after tortilla-throwing incident

SAN DIEGO — Coronado High School's basketball division regional championship was revoked and the school has been placed on probation by the California Interscholastic Federation following the tortilla-throwing incident after the June 19 game with Escondido's Orange Glen High School.

"In this instance, there is no doubt the act of throwing tortillas at a predominately Latino team is unacceptable and warrants sanctions," the CIF said in an announcement Thursday afternoon.

Coronado High is on probation until 2024 and was stripped of its chances to hold postseason games until 2023.

All Coronado High administrators, athletic directors, coaches and student-athletes will be required to take a workshop on sportsmanship, which will include racial and cultural sensitivity training. The administrators and athletic directors also willl be required to undergo game management training.

Until Coronado High completes this training, no Coronado High athletic team will be allowed to host postseason contests.

According to witnesses at the championship game, Coronado head basketball coach JD Laaperi allegedly cursed at an Orange Glen coach after the game, saying "That's why you don't talk (expletive). Get your kids and get the (expletive) out of here."

That's when, according to video footage, at least two Coronado players flung tortillas into the air toward the Orange Glen team.

The Coronado Unified School Board voted unanimously last week to fire Laaperi.

In its announcement, the CIF "strongly encouraged" Coronado High to work with Orange Glen to create a positive school relationship. CIF suggested the two schools share in a "restorative justice" exercise and work on community service projects together.

"While consequences are warranted for such an egregious action as throwing tortillas at a predominantly Latino team and the sanctions below are being levied on the athletic program at Coronado High School, we must all be aware that behavior does not normally change with sanctions alone," the CIF said. "The path towards real change comes with the development of empathy for those who are on the receiving end of this type of degrading and demeaning behavior, no matter the proffered intent of that behavior."

