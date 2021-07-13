Naomi Osaka’s new Barbie doll sells out in just hours. ‘This is so cool’

Fans of Naomi Osaka may have a tough time getting their hands on her newest Barbie doll.

The four-time Grand Slam title holder teamed up with toy maker Mattel for its latest Barbie Role Model doll, which honors the 23-year-old tennis phenom. The collectible officially hit shelves Monday, and sold out just hours after its release.

“Due to high demand, we are currently sold out of this doll,” a message on Mattel’s website read shortly after the item was listed as “back ordered.” “Click below, and we will notify you if she becomes available for purchase.”

The toy maker said the doll is still available for pre-order on Amazon.com, despite a notice alerting shoppers that the item is “temporarily out of stock.”

Osaka first partnered with Barbie and Mattel in 2019 to commemorate the doll’s 60th anniversary, according to The Los Angeles Times. Her newest doll is part of the brand’s Role Model Series and features a likeness of Osaka dressed in the outfit she wore at the 2020 Australian open.

I first teamed up with @Barbie in 2019 and today we’re introducing the Barbie Role Model Naomi Osaka doll. I hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything: https://t.co/GrPuW1WkMn



Fun fact : (the doll is wearing my outfit from the 2020 Australian Open lol) pic.twitter.com/DlL98lNfQj — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 12, 2021

The Barbie retails for $29.99 and early purchases were limited to two dolls per person, according to a news release.

Osaka celebrated the doll’s release on Monday, writing on Twitter: “I hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything.”

The Barbie, which includes a replica of her Yonex tennis racket, was an instant hit among tennis fans and doll collectors alike.

“Up, trying to find the Naomi Osaka barbie doll online,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Not the Naomi Osaka doll selling out just as I was about to pre-order — (@alekisalejandro) July 13, 2021

“Gotta get some Naomi Osaka dolls for my babies,” NFL free agent Sean Porter also tweeted. “When barbies start selling out like Jordans.”

Another fan called Osaka’s doll “so cool,” adding: “[I] Wish I had a doll like her growing up.”:

The tennis star made headlines earlier this year when she decided to take a step back from tennis and voluntarily withdrew from Wimbeldon, citing a need to focus on her mental health. In a recent essay for Time Magazine, Osaka further explained her decision, doubling down on her right “to exercise self care.”

“I stand by that. Athletes are humans,” she wrote for Time.

After a brief break, Osaka says she’s recharged, refreshed and ready to compete at the Tokyo Olympics next week.

“I do hope that people can relate and understand it’s OK to not be OK; and it’s OK to talk about it,” she continued. “There are people that can help, and there is usually light at the end of any tunnel.”