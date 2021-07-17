National
Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery
JULY 10 - 16, 2021
From a youth diving into a drainage ditch in Venezuela, to flooding in Europe, to unrest in South Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Comments