Upside down car was flooding when 2 Louisiana officers rushed to save trapped driver

Louisiana state wildlife officer Clint Branton and Senior Agent Hunter Breed watched as a Honda Civic crossed over the road and ran into a creek. They quickly sprang into action. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries photo

A Louisiana driver faced a worst-case scenario when her vehicle landed upside down in a creek and began filling with muddy water as she sat trapped inside.

But as luck would have it, two state wildlife officers not only were nearby, but also watched her car fly off the road into the creek, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

It happened about 1 p.m. Monday near the Union Parish town of Farmerville, 90 miles east of Shreveport, the department said in a release.

A photo shared on Facebook shows the driver’s seat of the Honda Civic was completely submerged when Cpl. Clint Branton and Senior Agent Hunter Breed reached the creek’s bank.

The two men rushed to the car and “were able to free the woman from the car and get her to safe ground,” officials wrote.

“This could have been a very different outcome if no one would have witnessed this traffic accident and been able to respond within seconds. The agents were in the right place at the right time and their quick reaction saved this motorist’s life.”

The 46-year-old driver “only suffered a small cut on her arm,” officials said.

Her identity was not released, but Chastity Chadwick of Sterlington identified herself as the driver in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“I owe these two men my life today. I hugged them over and over again, thanking them for saving me,” she posted.

“God placed them in my path because, had they not been there, I would not have another day or another moment to hold my grand babies and tell my kids how much I love them. ... Today could have had a completely different outcome but I’m beyond thankful for my two angels today.

Investigators say the vehicle was eastbound on Evergreen Road when it crossed into the westbound lane, and then ran into a creek that parallels the road. The cause of the accident has not been released.