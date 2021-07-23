4-year-old swept away as family clings to top of SUV in Arizona flash flood, cops say

In this file photo, monsoon storms move into the metro area as the dark clouds release heavy rains Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Phoenix. Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP AP

A 4-year-old girl was swept away in a flash flood Thursday night in a southeastern Arizona town, officials said.

The family climbed on top of their blue suburban that was trapped in water in the Cottonwood Wash along the Gila River in Pima, Fox10 reported.

Pima Police Department responded to the call just before 9:30 p.m, according to the Gila Herald.

“The female reported the vehicle was now moving down the wash and herself and the children were on top of the suburban,” police told Fox10.

Police rescued the family from their vehicle, but the 4-year-old child had slipped away, the TV news station reported.

Heavy rain, strong wind and lightning has cascaded over numerous Arizona counties.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued flash flood warnings for much of the south and central parts of Arizona from Thursday until Saturday, stating, “burn scar areas will be most vulnerable.”

Multiple agencies are conducting search and rescue efforts Friday to find the missing girl, the Gila Herald reported.

Community members also banded together to bring search and rescuers food and drinks while they locate the child.