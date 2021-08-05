Here’s how you can help people displaced by Dixie and River wildfires in California

A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire as it tears through the Greenville community in Plumas County, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) AP

Two large wildfires in northern California have destroyed dozens of buildings and displaced thousands from their homes, but there are ways to provide them with much-needed aid.

Dixie fire

The Dixie Fire is spreading in Butte and Plumas counties. As of Thursday morning, the fire encompassed 322,502 acres and was 35% contained, The Sacramento Bee reported.

It has burned 67 structures, including leveling parts of Greenville, a small Gold Rush-era community in the Northern California mountains.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

River fire

The River Fire that swept through a neighborhood near Colfax had burned about 2,400 acres and was 0% contained as of early Thursday, as Cal Fire teams worked to stamp out flareups from several of the homes that were destroyed in the blaze.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

At least 40 homes have been destroyed, and another 20 damaged, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. More than 5,000 residents remained under evacuation orders Thursday morning in Placer and Nevada counties.

How to help

Those who want to help can:

It’s important to note that used items and clothes are not necessarily going to help.

After a few days, your donated stuff — along with everyone else’s — will grow into a huge pile. Then aid workers and local governments have to sort through it for anything useful.

Sadly, much of it will end up hauled to the local landfill.

A local assistance center for Plumas County residents opened Thursday morning “to help residents get resources and support for their recovery process,” according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. It is located at 1446 E. Main Street in Quincy.

To our Plumas County community, we know the news of the overnight damage in Greenville is devastating and we want to let you know that we grieve the loss of this historical town alongside you. #DixieFire #plumascountystrong pic.twitter.com/xkeypTNknI — Plumas Co Office of Ed and Unified School District (@PlumasUSD) August 5, 2021

A congregate shelter is also available at Bear River High School at 11130 Magnolia Road in Grass Valley, a temporary evacuation point at Nevada Union High School at 11761 Ridge Road in Grass Valley, an evacuation center at Auburn Veterans Memorial Hall at 100 East Street in Auburn and an animal shelter at the Nevada County Fairgrounds at 11228 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley.

The Red Cross is also operating an evacuation center at Regional Park at 3770 Richardson Drive in Auburn, said Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Nelson Resendes.