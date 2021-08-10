Ohio study says water safe despite risk of hydraulic fracturing waste contamination

Though oil and gas industry waste fluids migrated in 2019 beyond their original Ohio disposal site, a new report from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says nearby drinking water wells were not affected.

The department previously confirmed hydraulic fracturing waste from a class II injection well in Washington County showed up in 28 nearby gas-producing wells.

"Naturally occurring fissures exist between the Ohio shale formation and the Berea sandstone formation, allowing wastewater to migrate between formations and into the production wells," according to ODNR records.

While the state agency has said it's "unlikely that wastewater will migrate farther — including into underground sources of drinking water due to the composition of the rock layers and other factors," an expert says it's possible.

The state paid an environmental firm, Groundwater & Environmental Services, Inc. (GES), a little more than $50,000 to test private water wells of those who live near the affected area, according to a report GES issued in June.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There were 596 parcels along with 48 private water well locations that were identified within one-half mile radius of nine oilfield wells.

Of those wells, 16 were reported as no longer present according to landowners, four landowners declined sampling, and the remaining 24 well owners did not respond to the company's attempts to sample. The company sampled nine wells, which included five that were not in the initial database.

The company analyzed samples for chloride and bromide, essentially salt, to detect if the well water contained fluids — called "brine" in the industry — used in horizontal hydraulic fracturing, a method that came into widespread use by the oil and gas industry in the 2010s to extract fuel from shale formations deep underground.

"GES does not believe that ... water wells that were sampled during this investigation were impacted by brine associated with the Redbird injection well," according to the report.

However, waste water from hydraulic fracturing, commonly known as fracking, will continue to migrate, said Amy Townsend-Small, an associate professor of environmental science and geology at the University of Cincinnati who conducts research on hydraulic fracturing and its effects on groundwater.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Water samples were taken more than a year after the initial reports of the waste migrating. It's possible that samples were taken at the wrong location because it's challenging to determine the location many months after, she said.

"Are they going to provide ongoing monitoring? Because one-time sampling may not be sufficient," Townsend-Small said.

"(The waste) can still go through the layer that the water is in. That's the thing. It's not like it's going to somehow not affect the water table," she said.

Hydraulic fracturing is when sand, water and chemicals are injected to blast rock layers thousands of feet underground to release trapped oil and gas inside shale formations. The waste fluid that is left over is then transported and stored in injection wells.

Ohio has more than 200 injection wells containing ingredients that companies don't have to disclose citing trade secret protections. Some of the thousands of chemicals found in the waste fluid are radioactive.

"Class II injection wells serve as a critical component to Ohio's vast oil and gas industry, and without the ability to operate these wells, the production side of the industry would quickly shut down," said Mike Chadsey, director of public relations for the Ohio Oil and Gas Association. "The association continues to support common sense, reasonable rules and regulations governing these facilities and will continue to work with members and the ODNR to ensure continued safe operations."

The case highlights the lack of mandates for oil and gas companies to do groundwater monitoring, Townsend-Small said.

"Those of us that live in a city with municipal drinking water, they test it every day. Private drinking water wells are not tested. The testing is on the responsibility of the well owner," Townsend-Small said.

When the agency was asked why it doesn't do groundwater monitoring at class II injection well sites, an emailed response said, "The division monitors class II disposal wells through regular inspections, reporting and monitoring of injection pressures and will continue to do so. The well has shown no evidence of "leaking" and the study confirms that no underground sources of drinking water were impacted by the well," said Stephanie O'Grady, a media and outreach specialist for the division.

Redbird #4 is still a functioning injection well.

"Redbird voluntarily plugged the formation that they were injecting into (the Ohio Shale) and are now injecting into a deeper formation (Bass Island). The operator reconstructed the well to isolate the Ohio Shale zone and ran additional casing to the already authorized Bass Island zone," according to Sarah Wickham, chief of communications for ODNR.

Townsend-Small said a shortcoming of the sampling is that the water was tested only for chloride and bromide. Because industry waste commonly contains radioactive chemicals, they could have been used as a tracer instead, she said.

As of the latest report, ODNR has not received any water quality complaints from landowners.

Teresa Mills, executive director of Buckeye Environmental Network, said the results are likely skewed because of the lag time between when the issue was reported and when the samples were collected.

"It should be treated as hazardous waste and monitored. There should be monitoring in at least four directions and there should be monitoring all the time," she said.

But an earlier report, which includes 10 pages from Colorado-based Resource Services International and two pages of conclusions from ODNR, makes the assertion that "there is currently no reason to believe that this issue is occurring in other wells outside of this area."