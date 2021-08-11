‘Jeopardy!’ decides on 2 hosts — Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik — in surprise decision

Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik have been named as the new hosts of “Jeopardy!,” the show announced Wednesday. "Jeopardy!"

Not one, but two people will take over hosting duties of “Jeopardy!” following last year’s death of iconic host Alex Trebek.

Mike Richards, who serves as executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” will host along with former “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik, the show announced Wednesday. Both Richards and Bialik were among the 16 people who have taken turns as guest host of the show this year.

Richards will be the full-time host for the daily syndicated version of the show. Bialik will host the show’s primetime and spinoff series, including the “Jeopardy! National College Championship” next year.

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude,” Richards said in a statement. “I am incredibly humbled to step behind the lectern and will work tirelessly to make sure our brilliant contestants shine in each and every episode.”

In addition to his executive role with “Jeopardy!,” Richards served as executive producer for “The Price is Right” for 11 years. He previously hosted “Beauty and the Geek,” Game Show Network’s 2016-17 version of “Divided” and the 2012 revival of “The Pyramid.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bialik broke through in the 1990s as a child star on “Blossom.” A neuroscientist, Bialik went on to star in “The Big Bang Theory” and currently is the title character in the Fox series “Call Me Kat.”

“What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!” Bialik said. “I’m so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I’m just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony.”

Trebek died in November following a battle with pancreatic cancer, leading to many celebrities and former “Jeopardy!” champions taking turns hosting the show this year. Among them were Ken Jennings and LeVar Burton, who many people thought were the favorites to take over the hosting duties.

Ravi Ahuja, chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures, said it was decided early on that hosting responsibilities would be divided between the main show and the spinoffs. He called Richards and Bialik “the undeniable choices.”

“Mike is a unique talent, at ease behind the podium and a double threat as producer and host. Mayim has a wonderful energy, an innate sense of the game, and an authentic curiosity that naturally represents the ‘Jeopardy!’ brand,” Ahuja said in a news release. “We are excited to get to work with them both and are confident that they will carry on the legacy of this iconic show.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

New episodes with the new hosts will begin airing Sept. 13, according to a news release from Sony.