Eye-popping, opulent, must-see mansion listed at $55 million outdoes ‘The Great Gatsby’

An astounding estate on Long Island in New York — with three separate homes, indoor and outdoor pools, a tennis court, multiple gardens, a lazy river, ocean-themed spa, mega-sized dollhouse, a bowling alley and a movie theater — has hit the market for $55 million.

Built in 1928, the estate tops the opulence of anything out of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” a novel set in the Jazz Age on Long Island about a mysterious millionaire.

Called The Three Bridges, the compound sits on eight acres at the water’s edge in Great Neck, a section of the 20-mile Gold Coast strip of Long Island. The estate boasts incredible views of the New York City skyline. There’s a deep-water dock and a 100-foot waterfront pool, too.

Built in 1928, the castle-like home is “one of the last remaining generational properties on Long Island’s Gold Coast,” according to the realtor.com listing.

Irene Sarraf and Jason Friedman of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty are the listing agents.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There’s room for many guests in the home, with 18 bedrooms and 32 bathrooms. There are also an exercise room, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, guest quarters and seven fireplaces.

Lots of people can build a large residence. What sets The Three Bridges apart is the ornate marble designs throughout the home and incredible, soaring Cathedral-like ceilings. The video above shows just how amazing the mansion is.

The home hit the market in 2015 for $15.85 million, according to The Daily Mail, before an unidentified owner massively renovated the property. It was then listed for $100 million before the price was cut nearly in half, the newspaper reported.

The Gold Coast of Long Island historically was a popular summer retreat for wealthy families like the Vanderbilts, Woolworths and Guggenheims.

“F. Scott Fitzgerald was awed by the concentration of wealth he found here when he began his masterpiece, ‘The Great Gatsby,’” according to Sotheby’s marketing material. “At one point, Gilded Age estates stood by the hundreds. Over time, most fell victim to the wrecking ball.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The New York mansion brings to mind the Hearst Estate in Beverly Hills, California. Newspaper baron William Randolph Hearst and actress Marion Davies used to reside in the lavish home, which is on the market for $69.95 million.