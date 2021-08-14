‘I don’t know where to begin:’ Police in Florida release frantic 911 calls after toddler shoots mom on Zoom call

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shamaya Lynn was at her Altamonte Springs apartment on a Zoom call with a group of co-workers when she suddenly fell back away from the computer, according to 911 calls released Friday by the police department.

The confused and frightened co-worker called 911 not knowing where Lynn lived or how old she was.

“I don’t know where to begin,” the woman said. “We’re on a live with a company. We just got hired. One of the girls passed out she was bleeding. She has the camera on. Her baby is crying in the back.”

The co-worker explained that her manager, who also was on the call, was trying to find Lynn’s address. She went on to tell the dispatcher what happened.

“We heard a loud kabloom and then she leaned back and we just saw blood from her face,” a female co-worker told the 911 dispatcher. “She’s not answering or anything. We’re calling her name and she’s not talking or responding.”

Lynn’s toddler could be heard crying in the background, her co-worker said, but they could not see Lynn and she wasn’t responding to them.

Officers and paramedics found Lynn with a gunshot wound to the head at the apartment on Spanish Trace Drive, which is near the State Road 436 interchange with Interstate 4.

Lynn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old mother was fatally shot by her toddler who found a loaded gun, the agency said.

Altamonte Springs police spokesperson Michelle Montalvo said the gun belonged to the toddler’s father, whom she did not identify. Another child was also with Lynn when the shooting happened.

Investigators are working with the Seminole-Brevard State Attorney’s Office to determine possible charges against Lynn’s boyfriend, who is the toddler’s father.

In a separate 911 call released, Lynn’s boyfriend pleaded with the dispatcher to “please hurry” and send paramedics.

“I literally just got home and I come in the room ... my girlfriend who was working on the computer, she’s just laid back and there’s blood everywhere,” he said.

Lynn wasn’t breathing, he told the dispatcher, and he couldn’t feel her heartbeat.

His voice broke as he counted out four quick chest compressions for CPR on Lynn.

He stopped then ran to the door when help arrived.

Before the recording ends, he can be heard saying, “Oh my god, what the [expletive] happened?”

———

Orlando Sentinel staff writer Grace Toohey contributed to this report.