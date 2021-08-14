1 dead, at least 11 wounded as weekend starts in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot dead in a drive-by late Friday afternoon in the Cragin neighborhood, and at least 11 others were wounded in separate city shootings, said Chicago police.

Police said the fatal shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue. The victim was in the middle of the street when someone fired shots from a vehicle, striking him to the leg, chest and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as Nikko Mercado of the same block where he was fatally wounded, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The latest shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue. Police said a 19-year-old man was in his vehicle at a stop sign when he heard several shots and felt pain.

He was shot in a shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Less than 15 minutes after the Little Village shooting, a 21-year-old woman was wounded while she was standing outside in 4500 block of South Wood Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The woman told police she heard several shots and felt pain to her thigh. There was no immediate information available about where she was taken for treatment, or about her condition.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, two men, 42 and 34, were both shot while they were driving in the Brighton Park neighborhood in the 3400 block of South California Avenue, police said.

The men were southbound on California when they heard shots and felt pain. The older victim suffered a leg wound, and the other man was shot below the eye and in a shoulder. Both got themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital where the younger man was listed in critical condition, and the other man’s condition was stabilized, police said.

In other attacks Friday afternoon into Saturday morning:

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

—Shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back in the Lawndale neighborhood in the 1800 block of South Harding Avenue. He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

—Shortly before 11 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of West Marquette Road in the Marquette Park neighborhood, a 42-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery, police said. The man was walking through the park when he was approached by someone who pulled out a handgun and told him to empty his pockets. The man refused and reached for the gun and the robber shot him and took off running. The victim was taken in good condition to the Little Company of Mary Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

—About 7:10 p.m., a 14-year-old girl was shot when she got into an argument with someone while she was walking down the street in the 3000 block of South State Street in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Police said she was involved in a verbal altercation when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the girl to the right shoulder and wrist. She was taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

—About 6:10 p.m., a 40-year-old victim was shot in the Englewood neighborhood in the 500 block of West 61st Street. Police said the victim was walking when someone inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire, striking the victim to the upper right leg. The victim was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

—About 5:30 p.m., a 35-year-old man was shot in the same neighborhood in the 6300 block of South Honore Street. Police said the man was on a front porch of a residence when unknown gunmen approached on foot and opened fire, striking him in the head and chest. He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

—About 3:30 p.m., two 36-year-old men were shot in the 3100 block of West Polk Street in the Lawndale neighborhood. Police said both men were outside when they heard shots, and felt pain. One of them suffered wounds to the upper left chest and side, and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. The other man was hit in the leg, and taken in serious condition to the same hospital, police said.

No one was in custody in any of the shootings, and detectives were investigating.