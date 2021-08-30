Baltimore City school bus drivers call out, leaving 300 students stranded on first day of school

BALTIMORE — About 30 bus drivers for the Baltimore City school system have called out of work Monday, leaving approximately 300 students stranded on the first day of the fall semester.

Baltimore City school system uses outside contractors to provide transportation services for about 3,800 students, about 8% of whom were impacted by the call-outs, spokesman André Riley said.

The absences came from multiple vendors and some district employees, according to the school system. School officials are working to contact the impacted students and have asked the contractor to do the same, he said.

“We’re working hard,” Riley said of the incident. “It’s still a great first day of school. We’re going to work hard to resolve this and get everyone back on track.”

The city school system is also grappling with another disruption to the first day of school brought on by high temperatures and coupled with a lack of adequate air conditioning in buildings.

Students at 24 city schools will be dismissed early Monday because of the buildings’ lack of adequate air conditioning, officials announced Sunday. Officials said 21 schools — nearly 13% of all schools in the city — do not have air conditioning units, and three more have units that require repair.

More than 77,000 students were enrolled in Baltimore City school system during the 2020-21 school year. Some students have not seen the inside of a school for nearly a year and a half because of the COVID-19 pandemic.