Topical pain reliever recalled for problem that can cause ‘severe morbidity, even death’

One lot of Lidocaine HCl Topical Solution 4%, 50ml has been recalled by Teligent Pharma after company-testing found it to be super potent.

As the Teligent-written, FDA-posted recall notice states, this can lead to a dosage that’s too strong for the patient and that can lead to “local anesthetic systemic toxicity.”

“Local anesthetic systemic toxicity can result in central nervous system reactions including excitation and/or depression and more serious signs of cardiovascular toxicity, such as bradycardia, hypotension, and even cardiovascular collapse can present very quickly,” the notice states.

“If local anesthetic systemic toxicity is not recognized and treated quickly, severe morbidity and even death can result.”

Lot No. 14218 with expiration date 09/2022 has been recalled. If you have the recalled pain reliever, which came in a glass bottle with a screw cap, return it to wherever you bought it for a full refund.

The label of the Teligent Pharma’s recalled Lidocaine HCl Topical Solution 4%, 50ml FDA

If this or any drug causes a problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.

Consumers with questions about the recall can email Medical@teligent.com or call Teligent at 856-697-1441, then press the * key, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Time.

