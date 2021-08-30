Huge chunks of ash rain down as South Lake Tahoe evacuates Caldor Fire, photos show

A snow blower shoots water at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, after the Caldor Fire burned through the area. The resort escaped major damage. Communities are also facing hazardous and unhealthy air quality levels. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The still-growing Caldor Fire has prompted numerous evacuations across much of South Lake Tahoe, California on Monday as smoke and ash blanket communities, fire officials said.

Large chunks of ash are falling and the air quality is dangerous as the fire, which has been burning in the Sierra Nevada since Aug. 14, swells across 177,260 acres.

One Twitter user compared the size of the ash to a lemon in a photo saying she found chunks of coal in her backyard in South Tahoe.

This (ash) was in my back yard (south Lake Tahoe). Lemon for size comparison. pic.twitter.com/M1oSIdahwm — Rachel (@rach_frederick) August 26, 2021

Low overnight humidity and “critical fire conditions” have kept the fire actively burning and contributed to “ember casts” traveling nearly a half mile, according to the U.S. Forest Service. A red flag warning was issued until Sept. 1.

Fiery embers are carried in the wind away from the fire — and can spread the wildfire further.

Air quality levels around the Caldor Fire have also reached hazardous levels, the National Weather Service reported.

Parts of South Lake Tahoe and Nevada saw air quality levels higher than 500 as of Monday evening, according to AirNow’s Fire and Smoke map. Unhealthy air ranges from 151 to 200 and 301 to 500 means “health warnings of emergency conditions.”

Thick concentrations of hazardous smoke levels in Placerville and parts of South Lake Tahoe may take longer to clear, USFS Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program reported.

And hazy smoke will likely remain over northeast California and western Nevada for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement Monday afternoon.

Size of the ashes and singed leaves that fell at #strawberrylodge 25 miles away during the start of the #CaldorFire XL-hand pic.twitter.com/70B3Jgzcx6 — ScotTahoe (@ScotTahoe) August 25, 2021

They are evacuating Meyers now. If you didn’t notice the chunks of coal falling from the sky earlier, nows the time. #CaldorFire pic.twitter.com/Ohr8hsbWTT — Jenn Basalone (@pennyblackio) August 30, 2021

Ash fall accumulation from today in Meyers on the van we packing. #caldorfire pic.twitter.com/ozdKeO3gs5 — Susie Kocher (@UCsierraforest) August 26, 2021