‘Bicoastal Vinny’ of ‘Jersey Shore’ sells California home for $3.77 million. See it

“Jersey Shore” star Vincent “Vinny” J. Guadagnino has just sold his Hollywood Hills home, a remodeled estate with its own saltwater pool and spa on a large backyard terrace, for $3.77 million, according to The Agency real estate firm.

A stunning Los Angeles property situated above Sunset Plaza on a cul-de-sac, the elegant three-bedroom, three-bath Mediterranean home spans 2,685 square feet.

There are panoramic views of Century City, Beverly Hills and the Pacific Ocean from every room.

Throughout the residence, there is also gorgeous wide plank hardwood and tile flooring with an open space concept. The home features vaulted ceilings and 24-foot custom Euroline doors for a typical California indoor/outdoor lifestyle. A smart home system delivers juice to automate the lights, music and temperature.

Feroz Taj of The Agency represented both the seller and the buyer.

The 33-year-old star of the reality show paid $3.5 million for the property, TMZ reported.

He moved into the home before the fourth season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” in 2020. When he purchased the house, he posted pictures of it on Instagram and said he bought himself a birthday gift.

“I’ve never gotten myself a birthday gift ... So for my Jesus year, I’m blessed and thankful to have closed on another home,” he wrote. “I’m officially bicoastal vinny ... To new beginnings,following dreams, and chasing goals ... Your second life begins when you realize you only have one ... happy bday me.“