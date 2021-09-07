Deadly shooting in Marriott hotel lobby was a murder-suicide, Houston police say

A deadly shooting in the lobby of the Marriott Marquis hotel in Houston, Texas, was an apparent murder-suicide, police say. The deaths are under investigation. Photo from Houston Police Department on Twitter.

A deadly shooting at a downtown Marriott hotel in Houston was a murder-suicide, police said.

Two people died in lobby of the Marriott Marquis Houston after the shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police department. The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m.

In a news conference broadcast by KRVI, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said a man in his 30s shot and a woman in her 20s and immediately shot himself. They had arrived at the hotel with suitcases, leading investigators to believe they intended to check in, he said.

“We do not think that this is a random event or incident,” Finner said. “We do believe – we have reason to believe – there is some type of relationship. The investigation is going to determine exactly what relationship it is.”

The downtown hotel is popular destination known for its Texas-shaped rooftop swimming pool. It’s located near the George R. Brown Convention Center and Minute Maid Park.

