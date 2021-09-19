Dad-to-be opens fire at his baby shower after fight about gifts, Pennsylvania cops say

Isiah Hampton of Arnold, Pennsylvania is accused of shooting three at a baby shower in the Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department station, Lower Burrell police said. Screengrab from WPXI

A dad-to-be is accusing of opening fire at a baby shower, shooting three people in attendance, Pennsylvania police said.

A family was gathered Saturday evening for the baby shower at the Kinloch Fire Department’s fire hall when gunfire broke out, according to Lower Burrell police.

A 23-year-old man, 19-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy were injured in the shooting.

As officers arrived, they found the suspected shooter leaving the fire hall, police said. He was identified as 25-year-old Isiah Hampton of Arnold, Pennsylvania, TribLive.com reported.

BREAKING—->Three people taken to local hospitals after a shooting inside the Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department. Details @ 11. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/4JALKqWnuR — Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) September 19, 2021

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police said Hampton, who is the father of the expected child, got into a fight with a woman requesting he take the gifts from the baby shower, TribLive.com reported. When they began fighting, others at the baby shower intervened and Hampton started shooting, the news outlet reported.

Hampton was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, WPXI reported.

All three people injured in the shooting went to hospitals, police said. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, WPXI reported.

Lower Burrell is northeast of Pittsburgh.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER