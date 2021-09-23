National
2 dead, 12 injured in Kroger grocery store shooting in Tennessee, police say
A shooter killed one person and at least a dozen others were injured Thursday inside a grocery store in Tennessee, officials said.
The shooting happened at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, a city about 25 miles east of Memphis, about 1:30 p.m., police said during a news conference broadcast by Fox 13. The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said officers flooded the grocery store within minutes of the shooting and began going aisle to aisle in search of shoppers and employees.
“We found people hiding in freezers and in locked offices,” Lane said.
The shooter’s vehicle was found in the Kroger parking lot and authorities were waiting for equipment to safely check the vehicle.
Lane decline to describe the type of gun the shooter used.
This story was originally published September 23, 2021 1:12 PM.
