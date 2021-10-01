One in custody after active shooting reported at Texas school, police say

An active shooting was reported at YES Prep Southwest Secondary in Houston, Texas, police said. Screengrab from Google.

An active shooting was reported at a school in Houston, Texas, police said, and one person is in custody.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the school at 4400 Anderson Road on the southwest side of the city. YES Prep Southwest Secondary, a public charter school, is located at the address.

The Houston Police Department said it was searching the school for additional suspects.

The Houston Professional Firefighters Association tweeted paramedics were at the school “treating and transporting.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

