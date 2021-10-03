No jackpot winner for massive Powerball; lottery rolls over to $670 million

Someone has to win the lottery eventually, right?

Powerball is headed into its fourth month without a winner after no one got lucky during Saturday night’s drawing, continuing a streak from June 5.

The Saturday drawing, worth an estimated $635 million, was the 10th-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the Powerball’s sixth largest ever.

As of Sunday morning, the rolled-over jackpot total is up to $670 million, although that number will go up as more people try their luck.

The cash value, or the total for a winner who chooses a one-time payout, rather than annually for 30 years, currently sits at about $475 million.

A Powerball prize of $1.586 billion was split between three winners in January 2016, and a single Mega Millions winner claimed $1.537 billion in October 2018.

Powerball is available in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.