Joel Greenberg asks to delay sentencing until March as cooperation with feds continues

ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Greenberg, the former Seminole County tax collector who pleaded guilty to six federal crimes in May, has asked a judge to delay his sentencing until March 2022 as he continues to cooperate with federal authorities.

Greenberg is currently slated to be sentenced Nov. 18. But in a newly filed motion, his attorney Fritz Scheller said that Greenberg’s cooperation with investigators, which was a condition of his plea deal, “cannot be completed prior to the time of his sentencing.”

“The parties expect that Mr. Greenberg will participate in additional proffers, and a continuance would provide Mr. Greenberg with additional time to do so prior to his sentencing,” the motion states.

According to Scheller, federal prosecutors have said they will not oppose the sentencing delay, which increases the likelihood it will be granted.

This would be the second continuance of Greenberg’s sentencing, which was initially scheduled for Aug. 19 before being delayed to November, also at the request of his defense counsel and for similar reasons.

Greenberg faces a mandatory minimum of 12 years in federal prison on sex trafficking, stalking, bribery and other offenses, but prosecutors have indicated they will recommend a lesser sentence if Greenberg provides substantial assistance.

The investigation began with Greenberg’s embezzlement of public funds for a cryptocurrency scheme but has reportedly widened to target everything from public corruption concerning medical marijuana policy in Tallahassee to possible sex trafficking crimes by his associates.

Among those reported to be in the crosshairs of investigators is Greenberg’s friend U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, with authorities probing whether Gaetz paid for sex with a 17-year-old girl who Greenberg has confessed to trafficking. Gaetz, a Florida Republican, has adamantly denied any wrongdoing.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 9:33 AM.