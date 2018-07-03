Divers find missing boys soccer team alive in flooded Thai cave
Rescuers found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive deep inside a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand late on July 2, more than a week after they disappeared and touched off a desperate search.
Takatsuki, in the north side of Osaka Prefecture, suffered damage to buildings and infrastructure following a strong earthquake on June 18, 2018 that struck western Japan. The Japan Meteorology Agency measured the magnitude at 5.9.
Construction is underway in North Korea to build a sprawling resort complex near an area the military has used for testing missiles. The government said it hopes to attract a million tourists a year. From where remains unclear.
At a Beijing supermarket, customers don't need a card to checkout. Instead, a camera scans their faces and matches it to a sales account. After entering a mobile phone number to charge the online account, the transaction is complete.
Rescue teams work at the scene of the crash of the Cubana de Aviación plane that crashed after taking off from the José Martí airport in Havana on Friday, May 18, 2018. The plane was carrying 113 people, 104 passengers and nine crew members.
Researchers used digital photo editing techniques to read the text on two pages from Anne Frank's world famous wartime diary that the teenager had covered with brown masking paper, revealing risque jokes and an explanation of sex and prostitution.
A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in di