Thai rescuers provide medical aid to trapped soccer players

Royal Thai Navy SEALs provide medical aid to a group of teenage soccer players and their coach who have been stuck inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province since June 23. Officials are still working to free them from the cave.
Massive earthquake hits Osaka, Japan

Takatsuki, in the north side of Osaka Prefecture, suffered damage to buildings and infrastructure following a strong earthquake on June 18, 2018 that struck western Japan. The Japan Meteorology Agency measured the magnitude at 5.9.

Rescue workers on the scene of the plane crash in Havana

Rescue teams work at the scene of the crash of the Cubana de Aviación plane that crashed after taking off from the José Martí airport in Havana on Friday, May 18, 2018. The plane was carrying 113 people, 104 passengers and nine crew members.