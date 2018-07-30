Total lunar eclipse, blood moon visible around the world

Members of a Thai youth soccer team, who were trapped in a flooded cave for more than a week, held a news conference on Wednesday before they were set to return to their homes. It was the boys' first opportunity to speak directly to the media.
Two boys were rescued at a flooded cave in Thailand’s Chiang Rai province on Monday, July 9, bring the total number of those rescued to seven, according to Reuters, citing the Thai Royal Navy and a local witness.
Rescuers in northern Thailand on Sunday extracted four members of a youth soccer team from the cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks, part of an ongoing operation to rescue the 12 boys and their coach.
Protests erupted in Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien after the Commerce Ministry and Economic Ministry announced a sharp increase in gasoline prices. Opposition groups say they expect more protests throughout the country.
Royal Thai Navy SEALs provide medical aid to a group of teenage soccer players and their coach who have been stuck inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province since June 23. Officials are still working to free them from the cave.
It looks like scenes from a movie, but this is actual footage released by the Singapore Police Force from a coordinated raid on several sites July 2 which saw over S$1.2 million seized in a crackdown on illegal gambling surrounding the World Cup.
Rescuers found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive deep inside a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand late on July 2, more than a week after they disappeared and touched off a desperate search.
Takatsuki, in the north side of Osaka Prefecture, suffered damage to buildings and infrastructure following a strong earthquake on June 18, 2018 that struck western Japan. The Japan Meteorology Agency measured the magnitude at 5.9.
Construction is underway in North Korea to build a sprawling resort complex near an area the military has used for testing missiles. The government said it hopes to attract a million tourists a year. From where remains unclear.