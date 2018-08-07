His truck was broken down on the highway. Watch as a speeding Lexus blows it to pieces

Adil Kanan, a tow truck driver, said he parked on the side of a Canadian highway on Saturday evening to help the driver of a broken down truck.
Kanan, who works for Metro One Auto Services Inc., had no idea that his tow truck’s dash cam was about to capture a terrifying and horrific crash.
Kanan told CTV News that he checked on two people inside the truck and a third standing outside, and then returned to his tow truck to tell police that the vehicle was obstructing a highway lane.
“They seemed to be all alert and fine,” he said.
Then it happened: A speeding Lexus slammed into the pickup truck, throwing one man onto a guardrail and two others out of the truck. Kanan said in an interview with Global News that “there was no gesture to slow down” from the driver.
“You could tell whoever was operating that vehicle was not aware that this [pickup truck] was in front of them,” Kanan said. “Many other vehicles who were passing the accident had ample time to slow down and move over safely, which they did.”
And while the crash blew apart the truck, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News that “no one was seriously injured in the crash.” Two people received treatment at a trauma hospital, while a third was treated at a local hospital. None of the injuries are life-threatening.
Local media offered no information on the driver of the Lexus.
Kanan, whose tow truck was also damaged in the crash, told CBC that the video shows those who work in emergency vehicles “are putting our lives at risk being on highway.”
“After seeing this firsthand, I am strongly of the opinion that this driver was not paying attention, 100 per cent,” he told CBC. “This is another strong example of why drivers need to be more aware of emergency vehicles on the highway.
“Had this driver been paying attention... even if he was not able to move over, he could have at least slowed down, well in advance,” Kanan continued. “There was a lot of ample time. I observed this ahead of time, which is why I braced myself for the impact.”
