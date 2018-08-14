Italian bridge collapses in severe storm killing dozens
Italian transport official say at least 22 people are dead and 8 injured after a highway bridge in Genoa, Italy collapsed. Italian authorities say that about 10 vehicles were involved when a raised highway collapsed during a sudden and violent storm.
Nearly 100 people died after a magnitude 7.0 temblor hit Lombok on August 5, 2018. Videos showed buildings destroyed there, as well as people fleeing hotels in neighboring Bali and evacuating the Gili Islands.
Loukoumakis, a white poodle-cross, managed to survive a deadly wildfire in Mati, Greece by hiding in an outside oven. Loukoumakis has been groomed and put on a course of antibiotics and is said to be making a slow but steady recovery.
Members of a Thai youth soccer team, who were trapped in a flooded cave for more than a week, held a news conference on Wednesday before they were set to return to their homes. It was the boys' first opportunity to speak directly to the media.
Two boys were rescued at a flooded cave in Thailand’s Chiang Rai province on Monday, July 9, bring the total number of those rescued to seven, according to Reuters, citing the Thai Royal Navy and a local witness.
Rescuers in northern Thailand on Sunday extracted four members of a youth soccer team from the cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks, part of an ongoing operation to rescue the 12 boys and their coach.
Protests erupted in Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien after the Commerce Ministry and Economic Ministry announced a sharp increase in gasoline prices. Opposition groups say they expect more protests throughout the country.
Royal Thai Navy SEALs provide medical aid to a group of teenage soccer players and their coach who have been stuck inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province since June 23. Officials are still working to free them from the cave.
It looks like scenes from a movie, but this is actual footage released by the Singapore Police Force from a coordinated raid on several sites July 2 which saw over S$1.2 million seized in a crackdown on illegal gambling surrounding the World Cup.
Rescuers found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive deep inside a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand late on July 2, more than a week after they disappeared and touched off a desperate search.