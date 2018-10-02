Deadly suicide attack targets election rally in Afghanistan

At least 13 people were killed and 30 injured on Oct. 2, 2018 in a suicide attack at an election rally in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. About 250 people were attending the rally in the Kama district when the explosion struck.
By
Powerful 7.0 earthquake rocks Caracas

World

Powerful 7.0 earthquake rocks Caracas

A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.

Italian bridge collapses in severe storm killing dozens

World

Italian bridge collapses in severe storm killing dozens

Italian transport official say at least 22 people are dead and 8 injured after a highway bridge in Genoa, Italy collapsed. Italian authorities say that about 10 vehicles were involved when a raised highway collapsed during a sudden and violent storm.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service