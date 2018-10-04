Residents flee as houses collapse during Indonesia earthquake

A dramatic video shows residents of the Balaroa district of the Indonesian city of Palu fleeing in panic as houses collapse around them during the powerful earthquake that struck on September 28. An estimated 1,747 houses were destroyed in Balaroa.
A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.

Italian transport official say at least 22 people are dead and 8 injured after a highway bridge in Genoa, Italy collapsed. Italian authorities say that about 10 vehicles were involved when a raised highway collapsed during a sudden and violent storm.

