A 27,000-gallon oil spill covers the bay of Matanzas in Cuba

Almost 27,000 gallons of oil spilled on Thursday in the bay of Matanzas, Cuba, 20 miles from one of the island's most touristic spots, Varadero.
A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.

Italian transport official say at least 22 people are dead and 8 injured after a highway bridge in Genoa, Italy collapsed. Italian authorities say that about 10 vehicles were involved when a raised highway collapsed during a sudden and violent storm.

