Lapland Safaris in Finland is hiring full-time Christmas elves for the holiday season. Elves are expected to be “energetic, outgoing, positive” people who can speak English, but command of other languages is “advantageous.” Will Ferrell played one of Santa’s most famous helpers in the movie, “Elf.”
Ever want to be a Christmas elf? Know English? You have to fly to Finland for this job

By Lisa Gutierrez

October 23, 2018 07:23 AM

And you thought being a Christmas elf at the mall sounded kinda fun.

Lapland Safaris is hiring full-time Christmas elves for the holiday season - in Finland.

“Christmas is a state of mind,” writes Travel and Leisure. “And if you can truly embody that state of mind, you might want to apply for a job in Finland.”

Lapland Safaris calls itself “one of the biggest event organizers” in Finnish Lapland. Its website spotlights a smorgasbord of winter activities, from checking out the Northern Lights, riding a snowmobile through wintry forests and visiting igloos, including a “snow village” with a “Game of Thrones” theme.

These elves are more tour guide than toy maker, judging from the job description.

“The bus Elf is responsible for the agreed timetable, for leading the right customers to the right bus and for informing the customers about the most important things,” the company’s ad says.

“The bus Elf knows well the place where the customers are taken and is able to tell them where to go and what to do. An Elf is at the same time an entertainer, a guide and a mythical creature of Christmas.”

There’s no mention of the work “uniform,” pointy shoes or otherwise.

Elves are expected “to be energetic, outgoing, positive persons with good customer skills,” says the ad. You must be able to speak English, but command of other languages is “advantageous.”

Elves go through training at the “Arctic Hospitality Academy” to learn the “required elfing” skills.

The job begins at the end of November and runs through the beginning of January 2019, the website says. The company promises to help elves find “shared” living accommodations for the duration.

“If you’re looking to go abroad while spreading the Christmas spirit, you’d better send your application off quick,” warns Travel and Leisure.

There’s no mention of pay, but we presume it’s more than cookies and candy canes.

