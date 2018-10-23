Hurricane Willa to make landfall along Mexico coast

Category 4 Willa is expected to blow ashore between Mazatlan and San Blas, Mexico on October 23, 2018. People in the resort city of Mazatlan made preparations. Some beaches closed along Mexico's Pacific coast.
A leopard trapped in a well 30 feet deep was rescued by wildlife personnel in Maharashtra, India. This video, which Animal rescue organization Wildlife SOS shared on October 6, shows how rescuers lowered a ladder to help the female leopard out.

A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.

Italian transport official say at least 22 people are dead and 8 injured after a highway bridge in Genoa, Italy collapsed. Italian authorities say that about 10 vehicles were involved when a raised highway collapsed during a sudden and violent storm.

