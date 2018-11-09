Woman blames bed for ‘catapulting’ her during sex and paralyzing her. Judge says no

A woman who said she was paralyzed when her bed “catapulted” her during sex lost her case for damages in Berkshire, U.K., The Telegraph reported.
Claire Busby said she was performing a sex act in her bed in 2013 when she shifted position and the bed collapsed, slamming her head into the ground, according to the paper.
“I spun around, I put my hand down and then I felt like I was catapulted off the back of the bed. My head hit the floor, I fell to the side and then I heard like a spring in my body snap, it felt like,” Busby said in court, according to The Guardian.
At first, her partner laughed at what he thought was a clumsy situation — but then realized things were far more serious, the BBC reported.
“I was expecting her to get up, and when she didn’t I laughed and said, ‘get up’, but she said that she had hurt herself. She said she could not feel her arms and legs. I thought she was joking and I laughed,” John Marshall said, according to the network.
The 46-year-old mom said the bed was in a “defective state” because of its construction, which caused it to collapse and injure her, The Sun reported. The bed was sold by the Berkshire Bed Company, also known as Beds Are Uzzz, according to the paper.
She sued, saying the bed was not properly constructed because several pieces were not correctly fastened and that two “gliders” at the foot of the bed were missing, The Guardian reported. The company said it was more likely she had “simply lost balance and toppled backwards,” according to the BBC.
A judge ultimately rejected Busby’s claim, saying what happened was a tragic accident.
“It required a most unfortunate and unusual combination of positioning on the bed and movement which I do not believe would have been foreseeable by any reasonable person prior to the incident,” Judge Barry Cotter said, according to Sky News. “As a result of the matters set out above, the claim in relation to this tragic accident — which is what I find it was, a simple accident — fails”
Berkshire Bed Company director Richard Manders said the company was “sorry that Ms Busby was injured” but “delighted the court has ruled in our favor,” according to the Telegraph.
