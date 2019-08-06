Jupiter, Saturn and the moon will align in the night sky. Here’s how to see it

NASA’s Juno spacecraft explores Jupiter closer than ever before Jupiter is shrouded in the solar system's strongest magnetic field and most lethal radiation belts. NASA's Juno spacecraft will plunge into uncharted territory, entering orbit around the gas giant and passing closer than ever before. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jupiter is shrouded in the solar system's strongest magnetic field and most lethal radiation belts. NASA's Juno spacecraft will plunge into uncharted territory, entering orbit around the gas giant and passing closer than ever before.

Another astronomical treat will shine in the sky this week when Jupiter, Saturn and the moon align.

On Friday night, the moon will appear next to Jupiter, providing “a great opportunity for photographers to capture images of the two objects up close,” according to AccuWeather.

The moon will gradually move closer to Saturn throughout the weekend, according to EarthSky.

On Sunday night, Saturn and the moon “will cross the sky together for most of the night,” according to Space.com.

The moon will be in the waxing gibbous phase, which is the phase right before the full moon when most of the moon is illuminated.

Despite the moonlight, stargazers should be able to see the gas giants without a problem, according to EarthSky.

Jupiter “reigns supreme in the August 2019 nighttime sky” as Venus, the brightest planet in the sky, will be “lost in the sun’s glare,” according to EarthSky.

In August, Jupiter and Saturn become visible around dusk and are expected to shine brightly all month — though Jupiter will outshine Saturn.

While you’re out looking at the planets, you might even catch a few meteors.

The Perseid meteor shower will be ramping up ahead of its peak on Aug. 12, according to Forbes. The Perseids are active until Aug. 24, but their peak will be outshone by the moon.

If you’re looking for meteors, NASA recommends lying flat on your back in an area away from city lights — and come prepared with a blanket or lawn chair. Look up and give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust; then you’ll be able to see the show.