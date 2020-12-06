Venezuelans wait for results from boycotted congress vote

A government supporter shouts in support of parliamentary candidates representing the Great Patriotic Pole party at a closing campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Polling places in Venezuela open Sunday to elect members of the National Assembly in a vote championed by President Nicolás Maduro but rejected as a fraud by the nation's most influential opposition politicians. AP

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s socialist party was poised to gain control of the National Assembly, the country’s last major independent institution, in congressional elections boycotted by the main opposition coalition.

Official results had not yet been released by late Sunday night, but analysts they say are a near-foregone conclusion with the vote largely shunned by rival candidates and declared a sham by the U.S., European Union and several other nations.

Maduro, who already has the loyalty of the courts, the military, prosecutors and other institutions, is expected to load the formerly opposition-controlled National Assembly with his supporters after the vote.

“The truth cannot be hidden,” Juan Guaidó, whose opposition coalition is boycotting the vote, said in a videotaped message, noting the apparent low voter turnout. “The majority of Venezuela turned its back on the fraud that began months ago.”

Despite Venezuela's political turmoil, voting took place Sunday with no apparent problems in Caracas. A light flow of voters walked up to ballot boxes at Andres Bello School in downtown Caracas. They checked their names on a wall outside, and inside showed identification cards before registering their votes on touchscreen machines, which printed a paper ballot they dropped into a box.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I came to vote, and in less than half a second I have voted, quickly,” Caracas resident Rafael Espinoza said. “I’ll tell anyone who wants to do so that they can come down and vote in fractions of a second.”

The Supreme Court this year appointed a new elections commission, including three members who have been sanctioned by the U.S. and Canada, without participation of the opposition-led Congress, as the law requires.

The court also removed the leadership of three opposition parties, appointing new leaders the opposition accuses of conspiring to support Maduro.

Maduro has campaigned for his party's candidates — including his son and wife — promising to finally silence the right-wing opposition, which he accuses of inciting violent protests and inviting U.S. sanctions.

“There are those who plot coups, those who ask for military intervention,” Maduro said on Saturday night in a broadcast on state television, dismissing criticism of the election. “We say: Votes yes -- war no, bullets no.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The election comes amid uncertainty over the impending change of U.S. administration. Like outgoing President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden has called Maduro a “dictator," though it's unclear what approach he'll take toward Venezuela's crisis.

Guaidó's opposition movement is holding its own referendum over several days immediately after the election. It will ask Venezuelans whether they want to end Maduro's rule and hold new presidential elections.

Polls indicate that neither Maduro nor Guaidó are popular among Venezuelans at a time the nation's economic and political crisis is deepening despite having the world's largest oil reserves.

Karol Teran, a nurse and single mother in Caracas, said she didn't vote because it would have no impact. The election is controlled, she said.

“I don’t feel like wasting my time, giving these people the opportunity, so I simply don’t vote,” she said.

She was still considering whether to participate in the opposition's referendum.

More than 5 million people have fled the country in recent years, the world’s largest migration after that of war-torn Syria. The International Monetary Fund projects a 25% decline this year in Venezuela’s GDP, while hyperinflation diminishes the value of its currency, the bolivar, now worth less than a millionth of a dollar on the free market.

Maduro, the hand-picked successor to the late President Hugo Chávez, won a second term in 2018. But his political adversaries and scores of nations, including the U.S., reject his legitimacy, alleging the vote was rigged and his most popular challengers were banned.

Guaidó, 37, vowed to oust 58-year-old Maduro early last year — basing his claim to the interim presidency on his leadership of the National Assembly, whose term legally ends in early January under the constitution.

The Trump administration and other countries led support of Guaidó and have said they will continue to support him.

Washington has hit Maduro and his political allies with sanctions, and the U.S. Justice Department has indicted Maduro as a “narcoterrorist,” offering a $15 million reward for his arrest.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that Sunday’s election was fraudulent. International bodies like the European Union have refused to send observers to Sunday’s election.

Maduro’s government invited sympathetic international observers, former Presidents Evo Morales of Bolivia and Rafael Correa of Ecuador.

___

Follow Scott Smith on Twitter: @ScottSmithAP