‘What a madman!’ Watch two kayakers plunge off a raging 98-foot Australia waterfall

Some people see a waterfall and are reminded of nature’s beauty, while others see one and immediately want to plunge off of it.

That’s what a pair of kayakers in Australia did Dec. 14 after recent rainfall poured nearly eight inches of water over northern New South Wales, according to Storyful.

The surge caused flooding in some parts of the state, including Dangar Falls, where the raging 98-foot waterfall created a playground for extreme kayakers.

“Here he goes,” North Dorrigo resident Riley Carter is heard saying behind the camera, according to Storyful. “What a madman!”

After one of the kayakers creeps over the waterfall’s ledge and plunges into the water, five long seconds pass before the person plops back up unscathed and sitting upright in their bright yellow kayak.

The 98-foot waterfall is about half the height of The Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy.

“He’s up!” Carter exclaims. Cheers of relief explode. The same scene plays out when the second kayaker slips off the waterfall.

Experts say whitewater kayaking, including running waterfalls, is “inherently dangerous,” and requires many precautions to do safely.

“Always use the necessary gear, which includes a helmet and life jacket. Paddle with friends, and make sure everyone carries a throw rope with them,” according to SkyAboveUs, a group of outdoor experts and enthusiasts. “A little precaution and planning goes a long way to avoid disasters.”