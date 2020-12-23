UN rights office denounces Trump pardon for US military contractors

GENEVA — U.S. President Donald Trump's pardoning of four former U.S. security contractors in Iraq sends a wrong signal about killing civilians, the U.N. Human Rights Office warned on Wednesday in Geneva.

Trump on Tuesday pardoned military veterans who had been convicted of first-degree murder and manslaughter of 14 civilians.

The four had worked for the private security company Blackwater at the time of the deadly incident in Baghdad in 2007.

"We are deeply concerned by the recent U.S. presidential pardons," U.N. human rights spokesperson Marta Hurtado said in a statement.

"Pardoning them contributes to impunity and has the effect of emboldening others to commit such crimes in the future," she said.