Death toll rises as Norwegian team finds fourth body after landslide

OSLO, Norway — The death toll rose to four in Norway on Saturday following a landslide in the southern community of Ask this week, according to police.

Emergency services recovered a fourth body in an area in which two others had been found throughout the day, as police announced in a news conference late on Saturday.

The landslide tore into Ask early on Wednesday. At least 10 people reported injuries and nine houses collapsed in the town, located about 40 kilometers (24 miles) northeast of Oslo. About 1,000 people had to be taken to safety.

Alkvist earlier said there are many people still missing and that there is still hope that they will be found alive.

The first body was discovered on Friday. Police have released no information about either of the deceased.

On Friday, before any of the bodies were found, the official count of the missing stood at 10, including two children.