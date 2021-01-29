Third day of renewed protests after abortion law tightened

WARSAW — Protesters took to the streets of Polish cities for the third consecutive night on Friday to demonstrate against the tightening of the country's abortion law, which entered into force on Wednesday.

Around 8 p.m., a group of protesters gathered at a roundabout in central Warsaw, blocking traffic. The police called on the protesters to disperse, citing anti-pandemic regulations.

The demonstrators shouted anti-government and pro-abortion slogans, including "You've messed with women," and "Hey, hey, hey, abortion is OK." Some of them donned green bandanas, known from pro-abortion protests in Argentina.

The number of protesters seen in recent days has been visibly smaller than during the first wave of demonstrations last year.

The ire of the protesters is directed at the governing socially conservative Law and Justice party, which is considered to have undue influence over the Constitutional Tribunal, whose ruling restricted access to abortions.

Despite the cold weather, protests are also under way in other cities, including Wroclaw, Krakow and Gdansk.

Protests against tightening Poland's abortion law erupted anew on Wednesday night after an October ruling of the Constitutional Tribunal entered into force.

In that ruling, the court decided that abortions carried out due to irreversible congenital defects — covering a wide range of conditions from Down's syndrome to fatal illnesses — were illegal under the constitution.

Such congenital defects accounted for almost all of the 1,110 legal abortions performed in Poland, a country of 38 million, in 2019.

Now abortion is legal in Poland only if the pregnancy threatens the health or life of the mother or if it is a result of a crime.

The decision to tighten abortion law was condemned by Poland's opposition politicians and the country's human rights ombudsman Adam Bodnar, who said that the judgment deprives women of their rights to self-determination and "exposed them to torture."