Rhino poaching in South Africa decreases amid COVID-19 lockdown

The rhino population in South Africa was granted a reprieve in 2020 thanks to a decrease in poaching, sparked in part by the global coronavirus crisis.

The nation’s Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries this week revealed that 394 rhinos were killed for their horns in South Africa in 2020, a 33% decrease from the year before, when 594 rhinos were killed.

It also marks the sixth consecutive year the number of rhinos being poached across the nation has dropped.

Environment Minister Barbara Creecy credited the decrease in 2020 with guidelines implemented to help curb the spread of coronavirus. She said government-mandated lockdowns have restricted poachers' ability to travel, prompting “a significant reduction in” rhino attacks at the well-known Kruger National Park, located near the Mozambique border.

“The role of rangers and security personnel who remained at their posts, and the additional steps taken by the government to effectively deal with these and related offenses, also played a significant role,” she said.

Creecy noted that poacher activity again started to climb when COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown guidelines were eased by local officials.

“Whilst this success should be celebrated as a moderate win, we cannot become complacent as the escalating demand in consumer countries ensures a lucrative black market trade and thus relentless pressure on all resources to combat this organized crime,” according to a department news release.

Several arrests have also been made over the course of the last year in connection with poaching activity.