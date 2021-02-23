Multiple explosions kill 2 and injure many in Nigeria’s Maiduguri

LAGOS, Nigeria — Multiple explosions occurred in Maiduguri in north-eastern Nigeria in an attack by suspected Islamist terrorists, a witness and local media said.

A large explosion occurred in the city, killing two people, a resident told dpa.

An explosion also occurred in another part of the city, injuring several children, the state radio station Radio Nigeria reported on Tuesday. Fifteen injured people were taken to a local hospital.

There was panic in some parts of the city, which is the capital of Borno state and home to more than 2 million people.

The University of Maiduguri's student union said an attack was underway near the university. It warned students to seek shelter in their rooms and stay there.

It was initially unclear who was behind the attack. However, the militia Boko Haram as well as the splinter group ISWAP, the West Africa offshoot of Islamic State, have terrorized Borno state for years.

Although the last attack on Maiduguri occurred about a year ago, deadly attacks by the Islamist terrorist groups often occur in towns and villages in the region.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, they have so far forced nearly 2.4 million people to flee in Nigeria and neighboring countries.